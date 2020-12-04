‘Zonked’ hammer attack victim found drunk on roadside

Timothy Udris was found drunk on the side of Tin Can Bay Rd and then threatened police when he was arrested. Picture: Facebook

A MAN who was previously the victim of a hammer attack to the head was found lying drunk on the side of the road at Wallu after he was kicked off a bus for being unruly.

Timothy Wayne Udris, 41, was arrested for public nuisance when police responded to reports of his aggressive behaviour in broad daylight at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough Cooloola Way on August 28 this year.

He was seen to be drunk and or drugged when police arrived - which provoked an aggressive reaction, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this where he pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance.

He bashed the police vehicle pod and threatened to kill police and their families and all local drug dealers.

Udris’s defence lawyer said her client had been on a bus trip form Yeppoon to Tin Can Bay when he accepted drinks from a man with a goon bag on the bus.

He was later kicked off for “being unruly”.

His lawyer said Udris had an acute brain injury after being attacked with a hammer in the head previously and that he had twice been on life support.

She said he described himself as zonked at the time and lacked little memory of the event.

“He accepts that he drank too much alcohol on the trip- and that he knew his behaviour was out of line.

He is very remorseful.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan took into account his guilty plea and brain injury but said intoxication was non excuse.

“You misbehaved to police and were a nuisance to them.

He fined Udris $150 and a conviction was recorded