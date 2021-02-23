Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Who are Extinction Rebellion and what do they want?
News

Zombies surround Parliament House in climate protest

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Feb 2021 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Extinction Rebellion protesters are at Parliament House this morning dressed as zombies to protest climate change inaction on the first sitting day of parliament in 2021.

The group which has around thirty people have blocked Alice Street outside Parliament House while dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

An Extinction Rebellion protester dancing in the middle of the road during peak traffic outside Parliament House.
An Extinction Rebellion protester dancing in the middle of the road during peak traffic outside Parliament House.

Traffic built up George Street and Alice Street as the group danced, streaming the performance live via Facebook.

The group was briefly on the grounds of Parliament House before police moved them back on to the footpath.

Police watch on as protesters danced outside Parliament House.
Police watch on as protesters danced outside Parliament House.


Police are in attendance but there have been no altercations so far.

The group chanted 'we'll be back' and announced they may be making another appearance on March 22.

Originally published as Zombies surround Parliament House in climate protest

More Stories

climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

        Premium Content Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

        News The civil court has thrown out the appeal by a former Gympie Aero Club executive who was fined $19k for sexually harassing and vilifying a pilot

        Best buyer’s market in Gympie region revealed

        Premium Content Best buyer’s market in Gympie region revealed

        Property While buyers outnumber sellers in most parts of south east Queensland right now...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        List of people facing charges in Gympie court today

        Premium Content List of people facing charges in Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today