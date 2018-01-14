Zodiac Players Youth Theatre about to rock the stage

IN REHEARSAL: The cast and crew of Shrek Jnr are working hard getting ready for their coming performances. (Back from left) Hayden Capell (Donkey), Riley Salter (Shrek), Mary Allen (Fiona) and (front) Noah Strachan (Lord Farquaad).

IN REHEARSAL: The cast and crew of Shrek Jnr are working hard getting ready for their coming performances. (Back from left) Hayden Capell (Donkey), Riley Salter (Shrek), Mary Allen (Fiona) and (front) Noah Strachan (Lord Farquaad).

THE only thing junior about Zodiac Players Youth Theatre production of Shrek Jnr is the age of the cast.

"We've got around 60 performers aged between eight and 18,” director Peter Bligh said yesterday.

Mr Bligh described the production as a big Broadway musical - the only difference being the ages of the cast members.

"They all perform it like adults would,” Mr Bligh said.

There are still adults involved of course, with 15 adult crew members pulling the massive production together around the talented cast.

"Ian Wenzel and Jenny Thomas have done all the sets and we have a professional and top lighting technician, Travis McFarlane, on board, who is one of the best in Australia.”

As well, the costumes are all being hired from a professional costumer in Melbourne.

Shrek Jnr will run for six performances at the Heritage Theatre starting Sunday, January 28, at 6pm with the other showings at 7pm on Friday, 11am and 6pm Saturday and Sunday February 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

Tickets are available from the Musician's Garage in Mary St for $28 each.