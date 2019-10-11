Menu
Zion Williamson is here.
Basketball

Zion goes berserk in dunking spree

11th Oct 2019 12:35 PM

ZION Williamson was 12 of 13 from the field for a game-high 29 points to help the Pelicans rally from a 23-point deficit against Chicago on Friday (AEST).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining before hitting two free throws to seal it for New Orleans, who are now a perfect two wins from two games this pre-season.

He finished with 13 points and seven assists, and Jahlil Okafor also scored 13 points. New Orleans scored 27 points in the first 6:16 of the fourth quarter, finishing with 41.

Zach LaVine hit 10 of 16 shots, with four 3-pointers, for 28 points for Chicago (0-2). Otto Porter Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Williamson was everywhere in the first three quarters before he was rested for the fourth quarter.

In just his second pre-season game for the Pels, Williamson put on a dunking exhibition.

All 13 of his shot attempts came from deep within the paint where he regularly attacked the basket.

Williamson's 29-point haul came after he put up 16 points in his pre-season debut against Atlanta earlier this week.

His progress after just a few months with the Pelicans has been stunning.

"We have to get him moving," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after the win.

Chicago didn’t know what hit it.
"We want him in space. We want to play him in space. The way you can do that is you have to get him on the move. I thought we did a good job, and he did a good job and being able to finish."

Williamson said after the game: "It was not trying to stay still. Sometimes I find myself standing still. If I feel like I'm standing, I circle around and try to find an open spot."

