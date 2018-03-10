Zen and the art of hairdressing

SHEARING AND SHARING: Hairdresser Susan Harrison from Gympie is heading to Nepal, to help out and to learn from some of the most resilient and joyful people on the planet.

SHEARING AND SHARING: Hairdresser Susan Harrison from Gympie is heading to Nepal, to help out and to learn from some of the most resilient and joyful people on the planet. Renee Albrecht

SOUTHSIDE hairdresser Susan Harrison enjoys her expertise in the closely linked skills of hairdressing and communication.

She is on a six-week journey of cutting, helping and learning as she visits the earthquake-hit mountains of Nepal.

She says the joyful resilience of the country that was the basis of fictional Shangri-la, where extra healthy people lived to an extra old age in peace and harmony.

Real life can be much more difficult than that, Susan agrees.

And real life for most of the people of Nepal is so challenging, especially in times of disaster, that she wonders how they cope.

And that is what she hopes to find out, by communicating the way only hairdressers know how to do.

"I'll be walking for 35 days,” she said before leaving, "cutting hair and talking to people, listening and learning”.

And what she hopes to learn is the real secret of happiness.

She is not the first to notice that disaster sometimes brings out the best in us, something Gympie people probably notice when it floods.

She is taking with her some donated old computers, superseded by our standards, but gold for people starved of information and learning.

"I'm starting out in small villages, where even the most isolated communities have a right to an education,” she said.

Fortunately, Nepal is not as isolated as many might think.

"You can make a phone call from the base of Mt Everest,” she said.

"I'll be trying to help them learn, but I feel I'll be learning at least as much from them” - about the things that matter.

"I first thought, 'You've got nothing and you are poor, but you can share'.

"The hair is the medium,” she says.

"You can improve people's lives but I can learn about myself and others at the hairdresser's chair,” she said.