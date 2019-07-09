Menu
Zellweger shines as Judy Garland in trailer

by Lexie Cartwright
9th Jul 2019 9:40 AM

RENEE Zellweger has transformed into Hollywood darling Judy Garland, as fans finally get a look at the first full-length trailer for the movie biopic.

In Zellweger's first leading film role in six years, the Academy Award winner portrays the late actress in Judy, the highly anticipated movie profiling the later years of Garland's life, set 30 years after The Wizard of Oz shot her to fame.

The 50-year-old fronts the British BBC Films drama, which focuses on the year of 1968 when Garland, a bona fide icon at this point, arrives in London for a run of sellout shows following years of turmoil, including several suicide attempts and drug problems.

It will detail her struggle with addiction and lack of motivation to go on stage and perform, as she battles to make money to support her two children.

The trailer opens with Garland's credit card being denied at a hotel before she takes several pills in a car.

Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic.
Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic.

She then complains to a confidant she doesn't have a home or a manager, with her friend encouraging her to book shows in London to get back on track financially.

Garland's glittering performances are a smashing success despite her falling apart behind the scenes because she is away from her kids.

The movie will also dramatise her developing romance with boyfriend (who would eventually become her fifth husband) Mickey Deans, who is played by Finn Wittrock.

Zellweger, who looks absolutely exquisite in the role, told People magazine last month filming the movie was "magical".

"It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person," Zellweger said.

"I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them."

The movie is set in the later years of Garland's life.
The movie is set in the later years of Garland’s life.

Zellweger also revealed she took music lessons and studied choreography to prepare for the part while spending two hours a day getting hair and make-up done.

Garland, who was a child star, died of an accidental drug overdose in 1969 at age 46.

She had three kids - Liza Minnelli, now 73, with Vincente Minnelli, and Lorna, 66, and Joey Luft, 64, with her then-husband Sidney Luft.

Zellweger as Garland. Picture: Pathe UK/PA Wire
Zellweger as Garland. Picture: Pathe UK/PA Wire

Garland was - and still is - considered one of the world's greatest ever entertainers of Hollywood's Golden Era, starring in classics The Wizard of Oz, A Star Is Born and Meet Me in St. Louis.

Judy is directed by Rupert Goold and also features Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell and Gemma-Leah Devereux.

 

Judy hits cinemas in September

The beautiful Judy Garland. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The beautiful Judy Garland. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

