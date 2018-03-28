Yum: The most decadent Easter coffee you will ever have

EASTER TREAT: Gracie -Dawn Black tries the Easter egg coffee at Cafe by Farmer and Sun yesterday. The new beverage could be here to stay.

EASTER TREAT: Gracie -Dawn Black tries the Easter egg coffee at Cafe by Farmer and Sun yesterday. The new beverage could be here to stay. Renee Albrecht

HAVE you ever thought about combining the delicious goodness of a milk chocolate Easter egg and organic espresso? I bet you have.

Luckily for you, Cafe by Farmer and Sun have unveiled a caffeinated Easter treat featuring just that.

A large Cadbury egg filled with their famous iced coffee.

While the mouth-watering concoction is with out a formal name, Cafe by Farmer and Sun owner, Sharla Watson, said the beverage was in high demand.

"We sell between 10 and 15 per day,” Mrs Watson said.

"I remember a couple of Saturdays ago we did nine for one table and then it just kept rolling from there.”

Mrs Watson said the concept was several months in the making and admitted the drink was "hard to finish.”

"It is hard because you try and think up new ideas all the time but I am really happy with what we have come up with,” she said.

"I didn't think it would be as much of a hit as what it is.”

While the idea was obviously spawned with the Easter spirit in mind, Mrs Watson has not ruled out keeping it as a year round special.

"We were only going to do it up to Easter and if we get enough feedback about it while it is not on the menu we could bring it back as a special.