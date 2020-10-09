Menu
Meet 87-year-old water diviner Joseph Carello
’You’ve got to have a lot of electricity in your body’

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
JOSEPH Carello says he has never failed to find water hidden beneath the soil in his decade of divining.

Pacing the ground, the 87-year-old Eton resident grips an 8mm thick piece of steel wire and watches for it to swing - a telling sign of precious H2O.

"It's all to do with theory and all to do with the nature of the land," Mr Carello said.

"I can tell you how big the stream is and where it's going."

But he said the talent required a particular physical attribution.

"If you want to be a water diviner, you've got to have a lot of electricity in your body," Mr Carello said.

 

"Some diviners get the idea that where there's a creek, there's water but I said, 'No, that's only a waterway, that's what the rain does'.

Eton local and water diviner, Joseph Carello. Picture: Heidi Petith
Eton local and water diviner, Joseph Carello. Picture: Heidi Petith

"When it rains a lot, the water has got to go somewhere and it doesn't all rain out to sea.

"It deposits in the flats but there's always water at the bottom of the hill for some reason."

Mr Carello said he had been called on to find water where other diviners couldn't, including out to Glenden.

Nowhere in Mackay had water shallower than about 9m except for Slade Point, he said.

"They don't even use a driller there, they use a sand pump."

And having also been a bricklayer, tiler, renderer, stonemason and concreter in his past, Mr Carello gave advice for anyone looking to hone a skill.

"If you can't perfect it, don't do it - you'll get a bad name quick."

You can phone Joseph Carello on 0407 638 667.

 

This story was thanks to the My Town series - a Daily Mercury and Mackay Regional Council initiative.

My Town is about telling the stories of Mackay and surrounds that matter to you.

Next up, reporter Heidi Petith will visit the Kuttabul and Calen area on Tuesday, October 20 alongside a Mackay councillor.

Let us tell the stories that matter to you and if you think we should come to your town, send us an email to mackay@news.com.au

      Top Stories

