Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Riley carkett was fined for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled Picture: Facebook
Riley carkett was fined for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled Picture: Facebook
News

‘You’ve been telling police rubbish’: Magistrate blasts teen in court

Frances Klein
12th Feb 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan did not buy the excuses a 19-year-ld gave in court this week for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled.

Riley Colin Carkeet, 19, was required to return the card last January after something in his criminal history led to a cancellation.

After ignoring several requests by authorities for the card’s return, the Gympie man was charged with failing to return it.

Carkeet’s lawyer told Gympie magistrates Court on Monday that her client believed his card was lost when it was in a car that was stolen and burnt out.

MORE GYMPIE COURT NEWS:

Gympie court: $1k fine for man on birthday

Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

Man accused of raping sister 15 times calls it an experiment

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan was not impressed with Carkeet’s excuses for failing to return a cancelled Blue Card.
Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan was not impressed with Carkeet’s excuses for failing to return a cancelled Blue Card.

He also said he could not return it late last year because “he couldn’t buy stamps over Christmas.”

“It doesn’t sound like the truth to me,” Mr Callaghan said.

“What you’ve been telling the police is rubbish.

“I think you didn’t return your Blue Card because you are slack.

“You Are 19-years-old – it’s time to start acting like an adult.”

Carkeet was convicted and fined $250.

No conviction was recorded.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrible mistake’: Campfire that sparked Fraser inferno

        Premium Content ‘Terrible mistake’: Campfire that sparked Fraser inferno

        News Two men have appeared in court over a blaze that raged for almost two months, destroying vast swaths of the World Heritage island.

        POLICE WARNING: Online creep targeting Gympie women

        Premium Content POLICE WARNING: Online creep targeting Gympie women

        News Police have issued a warning to Gympie region women selling clothes and other items...

        Dry start has Gympie well below summer rainfall averages

        Premium Content Dry start has Gympie well below summer rainfall averages

        News It doesn’t look like February will reach anything close to the BoM’s average of...

        10 best Airbnbs in Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay

        Premium Content 10 best Airbnbs in Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay

        Travel Enjoy a romantic staycation close to home this Valentine’s weekend – or any weekend...