Crime

Youtube prankster faces court over ‘underwater’ car stunt

by Josephine Lim
15th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
A YOUTUBE prankster has faced court over driving offences allegedly committed during an 'underwater car' stunt last year.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who runs the RackaRacka Youtube channel with his twin brother Danny, appeared in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court following his arrest in December.

He faces seven charges including reckless driving, driving uninsured and unregistered, and breaching standards of a road vehicle.

The offences related to a stunt pulled in January 16 last year, where Philippou allegedly drove a car filled to the brim with water through the Lonsdale Hotel bottle shop drive through.

A video taken by a bystander was posted on to social media and the pair later uploaded a full version on to their Youtube channel, racking up 1.2 million views since.

In December, the brothers uploaded another video showing Philippou arrested for offences relating to the January prank.

In the video, they described how Danny was first pulled over in a driveway and pretended to be his twin brother. They claimed charges of false identity were later dropped.

Youtubers RackaRacka made a video of the underwater car stunt and uploaded to their Youtube channel. Source: Youtube
The Youtube pranksters arrested last year. Photo: Youtube
The twins turned up to court on Wednesday morning with a large group of people in tow and filmed outside the courtside.

Philippou will face court again next month.

 

 

