Youthful Wests confident

CRICKET: Wests captain Rohan Bartley is quietly confident heading into today's Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand final against Colts.

Bartley leads a youthful outfit that has the potential to upset one of the competition heavyweights.

"A lot of the younger guys are starting to grow up and mature and they are enjoying it,” he told The Gympie Times.

"We have pretty good depth both in batting and bowling.”

On the other hand, Colts captain Brett Sorrell is no stranger to the finals arena and will lead his side into the decider as the favourites.

"We do have the finals experience, so it will just be a matter of us turning up and seeing what Wests have,” Sorrell said.

"We have said they are the team to beat, Wests will be the team of the future,” he said.

Wests have had a breakthrough 2016/2017 season.

They featured in the one-day grand final recently and their reserve grade side will face Rainbow Beach in the minor final tomorrow.

Bartley said his club has seen several lean years but was now attracting more players on the back of their form.

Injury-free Gold XI bowler Brycen Mitchell will feature for Colts, giving Wests batsmen plenty to think about.

The final will be played over three days, starting today at One Mile Ovals.

Play begins at 10.30am.