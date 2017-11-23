Youth suicide and drugs: our candidates' plans to help

The final part of our Q and A series on what our candidates will do to solve our regions biggest problems like youth suicide.

WITH Gympie to hit the polls on November 25, The Gympie Times asked our candidates to answer 12 questions on the region's pressing issues.

We will be presenting their responses over the next five days.

The answers from Chelle Dobson (ONP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP) and Donna Reardon (IND) are presented below, ordered by their appearance on the ballot to ensure fairness.

No response was received from Greens' candidate Roxanne Kennedy-Perriman.

Q. Our suicide rates are high in the Gympie region. What would you do to address this devastating issue?

A. CD: Regardless of statistics, one suicide is one too many. But yes if this is the case we should look into it. I would be keen to work with community groups, government agencies and other interested parties to further explore this issue. One Nation are committed to a chaplaincy services in schools.

TM: Reducing the stigma around mental health issues, encouraging people to seek help and providing appropriate services is also key to prevention. We saw the Newman-Nicholls Government rip the guts out of mental health funding. Labor has worked hard to restore services and funding.

TP: There is no one solution to tackling suicide. A commitment to reducing the suicide rates must include supporting our local community sector and mental health services, as well as addressing high rates of unemployment. I will continue to support the great work our mental health services do to engage and work to prevent suicide by funding their work and existing services to improve outcomes. Sadly under Labor we have a youth jobs crisis with the Wide Bay region recording a staggering 26 per cent youth unemployment rate, leading to significant distress for many.

DR: Improve and create availability to mental health services based on prevention rather than devastation.

Q. Do you believe the drug problem it is getting worse in our region? What needs to be done? What will you do to save our youth?

A. CD: I would be keen to work with police, community groups and others to investigate and identify practical solutions for addressing this issue in the Gympie Region.

TM: The Newman-Nicholls Government cut $14 million from drug and alcohol rehabilitation across Queensland. In contrast, the Labor Government has invested $130 million every year in alcohol and drug services. We also recently announced $43 million of new investment in alcohol and other drug services under Connecting Care to Recovery 2016-2021: A plan for Queensland's State- funded mental health, alcohol and other drug services strategy.

TP: The statistics are very clear. Police told me there are more drug than drink- driving offences in the Mary Valley, and the Wide Bay's latest crime levels which are directly or indirectly related to drug use are up. We have committed $52.21 million to take ice off our streets by providing better treatment, more policing resources, better public awareness and targeted prevention including $31.7 million for treatment centres (one in Wide Bay), an $8 million police ice taskforce, partnering with sporting bodies to educate about its dangers, and a mental health and drug awareness campaign across more than 4000 community clubs.

DR: The use of drugs/ice is getting worse everywhere. Provide rehabilitation services to the addicted and increase education to the youth and their families to enhance prevention.