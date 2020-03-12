Menu
Youth brawl spills into cafe in late night scrap

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 10:17 AM
A GROUP of children were arrested last night after a brawl spilt from a street into a Condon cafe, leaving staff startled and forced to call police.

Townsville police were called to Zarraffa's at Condon about 10.20pm Wednesday night to reports of a disturbance between a group of boys and girls inside the store.

Kirwan station officer-in-charge acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said the youths were fighting on a nearby street before the scuffle moved inside the store.

Initial reports indicated the youths were damaging property, but the store manager said this morning there had been no reports of damage or injury.

She said it was rare to have these kinds of incidents at the store but acknowledged how confronting the scene would have been for her staff.

Three girls, aged between 14 and 17 years old, were arrested and dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

A 36-year-old woman was charged with public nuisance.

