Youth and family support wins prize

WINNERS: Taking out the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Award for a not-for-profit organisation were United Synergies, represented by Susan Robinson, Ann-Marie Mann, Sean Connelly, Rhiannon Sekman and Christopher John. Tom Daunt

THE winner of the not-for- profit category of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards this year has devoted nearly 30 years to achieve social change for vulnerable youth.

United Synergies Ltd CEO Christopher John said the company's mission statement was all about building better lives.

"What sets us apart is our dedication to building better lives, giving people a second chance, a break at the right time and to help without judgment,” Mr John said.

The three judges agreed with this assessment and said the fact the organisation was working with vulnerable Gympie families and children to achieve a sense of self, place, purpose and belonging made it a worthy recipient of the prize.

"Their exemplary service provision, resourcefulness and responsibility, wisdom and foresight dedicated to building better lives and giving people a second chance stood out for us,” the judges said.

"This business is making a real difference in a competitive and uncertain environment while maintaining a strong focus on their clients and level of service.”

Mr John said there were plans to expand the service's employment programs to include mature-age and mums returning to work, to launch youth mental health services and to engage the Gympie community to support and listen and respond to these needs, in particular.

This would mean working closely with schools, agencies and local industry and business.

NOT FOR PROFIT FINALISTS

Bravo Disability Support Network

Gympie District Women's Health Centre

Jobmatch Employment

United Synergies

