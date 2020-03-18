‘You’re up, baby’: Nicole and Keith’s private lockdown concert

"You're up, baby," signalled a giggling Nicole Kidman as her country music superstar husband Keith Urban prepped his online concert for fans self-isolating due to coronavirus.

Urban livestreamed the gig from his Nashville warehouse with Kidman helping out on percussion and acting as roadie.

"This is where we store all our gear," Urban shared as he gestured around the space which had been adorned with fairy lights, racks of guitars and speakers.

"It doesn't really get on camera very much but we thought we would set this stream up mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight and I just thought it would be nice to play anyway … play some songs and bring a bit of entertainment to your screens."

Keith Urban live streamed the gig from his Nashville warehouse with Nicole Kidman helping out on percussion and acting as roadie. Picture: Instagram

Urban told his audience he had limited the amount of his bandmates for the gig to a sound and camera operator and Kidman, his audience of one.

"I had to have someone to play to," he said, laughing before launching into half an hour of tunes.

Richard Marx also announced on Tuesday he would be regularly entertaining fans from his loungeroom, offering the new aptly-titled single Front Row Seat for his first Beachin' Session.

After toasting fans with a glass of tequila the enduring singer songwriter said he hoped to "patch in" special guests and mates for the sessions.

American electronic artist and YouTube personality Mark Ribellet is also live streaming a series of concerts to compensate for having to cancel his Australian tour this week.

The hilarious musician, known as Loop Daddy, kicks off his Quarantine Livestream tour from 10pm on March 17, with a different gig each day targeted at fans in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney as well as American and New Zealand punters.

Many artists are now planning to entertain fans stuck in self-isolation as the live music industry grapples with billions of dollars in lost income due to the pandemic.