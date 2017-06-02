'You're bloody joking mate': Should this be a fine?

PENALISED: Lance Wensley believes motorbikes are being discriminated against after he received a fine for being parked in two car parks in Mary St.

"YOU'RE bloody joking mate,” is the reaction Harley Davidson rider Lance Wensley had when he was fined for parking in two parking spaces in Mary St this week.

The Gympie rider, who parked his bike sideways over the ends of two adjoining parallel bays, said he did so out of consideration so both bays could still be used by cars.

Mr Wensley, who plans on disputing the $48 fine, believes the action is discriminatory against bike riders.

Lance Wensley's motorbike was parked here, at the middle ends of two car parks, when he was fined for parking in tow car spaces in Mary St. Contributed

"You could fit a semi-trailer on either side of that bike,” he said.

"It's just unfair. It's discrimination against motorbikes.”

"Most people would be astounded to find out that if you park there, even if you try to do the right thing, that you get booked for it.”

A Gympie regional spokeswoman responded saying motorcycles can be legally parked anywhere in Gympie.

"The key point here is that the bike must be parked wholly within any bay that it is parked in, and in such a way that it does not cause an obstruction to other road users.

"These are the same rules that apply to the driver of a car.”

The council spokeswoman said the options for motorbikes to park in Gympie are in a parallel parking bay in the CBD (two groups of bays in Mary St and three motorcycle specific bays in Young St where other vehicles are not allowed to park), in a bay in a car park or street parked outside the CBD.

Mr Wensley said the being fined for parking where he did went against the reason for having a motorcycle.

"The whole idea of having a motorbike is so it's nimble and easy to get around and park and do your jobs quickly.

"It's convenient and it doesn't cost as much.”