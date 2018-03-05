YOUR WEATHER: Wet and steamy for Gympie

'Hit and miss' wet conditions will continue for the next two days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

UP TO 40mm of rain could fall in isolated pockets around the region today following a sprinkle in Gympie last night and more serious falls to the south.

While Gympie received just 3mm, rainfall in the Mary Valley at areas like Dagun (who woke to 30mm in the gauge) was enough to noticeably fill already saturated creeks.

To the south, Kin Kin received 75mm overnight, Pomona 63mm, Cooran 48mm and Cooroy 41mm.

Pomona resident Andrew George puts up an umbrella for the wet kangaroos in the backyard.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said we are likely to see similar conditions today with 'hit and miss' weather and the chance of a thunderstorm predicted to deliver 6-25mm broadly across the region and 40mm in isolated areas.

Tomorrow's total could reach 2-10mm in Gympie and 20-30mm in isolated areas.

The muggy conditions of yesterday, where a high dew point of 22-23 couple with a top of 33C brought uncomfortable, close to oppressive, 'feels like temperature' across the region.

Today is expected to reach a lower 29 degrees but carry the same high dew point and mugginess from the weekend.

Ms Yuasa said the upper level trough, which is dragging moisture from the north west, is likely to ease by Wednesday when a south east change will bring drier air to the region.