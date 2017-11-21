Your weather: Has the miserable set in?

Rain is headed Gympie's way today. Radar image taken at 6.30am, courtesy of Weatherzone.

A PREDICTION of 'miserable' is on the cards again today, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark confirmed this morning.

A broad upper trough engulfing most of central and southern Queensland is providing the instability for showers to persist for the next three days Mr Clark said.

Gympie recorded 6mm of rain since yesterday morning and Mr Clark predicts a similar outcome today of between 5 and 10mm, broken up with some sunny patches.

!PM PREDICTION: Gympie is expected to get up to 20mm of rain today. Courtesy of BSCH Stormcast. Contributed

"There's very consistent activity that's made it feel pretty miserable, pretty cool, pretty cloudy and breezy at times,” he said.

A top of 26 degrees is in line for today - at least four degrees cooler than what's expected for this time of year.

WET, WET, WET: Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The consistent weather pattern is bringing a higher chance of showers tomorrow with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

"Until Thursday, at least we're not going to have completely fine weather for a while yet,” Mr Clark said.