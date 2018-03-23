Your support needed to get PM to move on Bruce Hwy Section D

PRIORITY ONE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the end of Section C of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade. Mr O'Brien wants Section D fast-tracked.

FROM next week a special card will arrive in letter boxes across the Wide Bay electorate asking people to show their support for the final Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra project, Section D.

It's a tragic fact that people in Gympie know only too well that too many lives have been lost in fatal accidents and too many people have suffered from serious injuries in crashes on the highway between Cooroy and Curra.

Since 2004 considerable planning and construction investment has gone into building a safer Bruce Highway between Cooroy and Gympie, but as for constructing the full four-lane divided highway all the way to Curra, we're only half way there.

We've all seen the benefits of the new four-lane, fatality-free, divided highway between Cooroy and Woondum.

Section D of the Bruce Highway will be the only thing on the agenda when Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien meets with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull next week. MICK TSIKAS

We now need new investments to make the highway safer and get Section D done.

Section D is a 26-kilometre project between Woondum and Curra that will transform one of the deadliest sections of the Bruce Highway into a safer, high-capacity highway that will help connect Wide Bay communities when the Mary River floods.

Following an entirely new route, Section D is a world-class piece of transport and economic infrastructure and exactly what we need and deserve in Wide Bay. Section D will deliver significant benefits.

For motorists travelling between Woondum and Curra, Section D will eliminate eight sets of traffic lights, better connecting the Wide Bay region to Brisbane and Maryborough.

Section D will take many heavy vehicles out of Gympie and be a big congestion buster for local motorists.

Next week I am meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the only item on the agenda is Section D.

This project is critical for road safety and for the economic development of our region.

As your representative in the Australian Parliament, I need your support to tell Canberra it must be built.