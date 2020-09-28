YOUR SAY: Survey reveals Gympie lacks confidence in QLD Health

Your Say 2020: Survey reveals how Gympie residents feel about the state’s health system, regional care and vaccinations.

NEW data from a Courier Mail survey about how Queenslanders have been affected the COVID-19 has revealed a majority of Gympie residents lack confidence in the state’s health care system.

When asked if they had confidence in Queensland’s health system, more than half of the respondents representing Gympie said they did not (45.68 per cent), or were unsure (14.81 per cent).

Only 39.51 per cent said they were happy with the state’s health system, and with private health insurance premiums set to rise, an already stressed public health system could soon be under increased pressure.

More than half of the Gympie respondents aged 18-44 were unsure or not confident with the health system, but Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid said the premium rises are likely to see more people give up private insurance and rely on the public system.

More than half of Gympie respondents say unvaccinated children should be banned from preschools.

“As premiums increase, they price out of the market those who are least able to afford it, including large numbers of younger Australians, and families,” Dr Khorshid said.

“Unless the drift away from private health insurance is stopped, we will see even more pressure on an already stressed public hospital system.”

Respondents were also asked to weigh in whether or not more should be done to entice health professionals to regional areas.

Almost 100 per cent of Gympie respondents said yes, with 96.3 per cent saying they would want to see more health care workers deployed to the region.

Only 2.47 per cent said no, and 1.23 per cent were unsure.

With the topic of vaccinations back in the spotlight, respondents were also asked if unvaccinated children should be banned from Queensland preschools and childcare centres.

The majority (83.95 per cent) of Gympie respondents said yes, they should be banned, but 16.05 per cent said no.

About the survey

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, subscribers and non-subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

More than 8000 people responded to the statewide survey.

While the survey results should not be seen as a predictor for the upcoming state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions do nevertheless provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions between groups, the common issues that Queenslanders are facing today and what their key concerns for the future are.