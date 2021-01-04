YOUR SAY: Should young animals be banned from rodeos?

Calls for calves to be banned from Queensland rodeos have been renewed following an injury to one at Goomeri on New Year’s Eve.

Calls for calves to be banned from Queensland rodeos have been renewed following an injury to one at Goomeri on New Year’s Eve.

Should young animals be banned from rodeos?

That was the call made by animal welfare campaigners after a calf was injured during the Under-12 Poddy Calf Ride event at Goomeri’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

MORE: Clip of hurt calf at Goomeri rodeo sparks calls for ban

A video of the event posted on Animal Liberation Queensland’s Facebook page shows the young calf limping and struggling to walk following the incident, sparking new appeals for change from the ALQ.

National Rodeo Association animal welfare officer Steve Augustin defended the event, and said while the group was interested in co-operating with the ALQ in the future “they tend to release things off the bat” without being fully informed or with all of the information presented.

Mr Augustin claimed the calf involved was now healthy, and a Facebook account claiming to be the calf’s owner said the young animal was “back out in the paddock enjoying the green grass”.

ALQ rodeo campaign director Gayle D’Arcy made further appeals for a ban on calf roping at rodeo events going forward as a state government decision on the issue draws closer.

Gympie readers were divided on the question online:

Nancy Evans: “Ban cars and swimming pools too, oh and football.”

Kara Nipperess: “I wish people would stop abusing animals.”

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Marcy Voitrosky: “F*n cruel again animals in fear for your entertainment.”

Peta Baldwin: “Yes it’s very sad it’s surprising how quick they heal and how fast they heal. It can happen to them out in the paddocks just as easy as in the rodeos.”

Maria Wheeler: “I don’t like any animals hurt, flogged or in any race.”

Bernie O’Dea: “So this never happens while they are mustering or herding the animals in their own paddocks?”