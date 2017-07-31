26°
News

YOUR SAY: Ron Owen shoots gap between rights and law

scott kovacevic
| 31st Jul 2017 5:55 PM
"NOT GUILTY": A charge of assault against Ron Owen has been dropped in Gympie Magistrates Court.
"NOT GUILTY": A charge of assault against Ron Owen has been dropped in Gympie Magistrates Court. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RON Owen's claim to the title of Queensland's most charged innocent man ignited debate over the grey area between law enforcement and civil rights.

In response to the latest charge against Mr Owen being dropped (one of more than 2850 charges he claims to have faced in his lifetime), many readers said he was a good example of knowing where the line was.

Mr Owen had been charged with assault for removing a customer from his shop who had become agitated over a perceived slow resolution to a lengthy lay-by.

When the charge was withdrawn, Mr Owen said it was not about beating the law, but protecting against mistaken agents of the state.

While some readers felt his claims were nothing to be proud of, Linda Carruthers disagreed.

"He's not a criminal bragging about getting away with petty crimes,” she said.

"Just a man with very strong beliefs, who is capable of challenging the establishment.”

"We need more people like this to stand up/educate the masses on knowing your rights,” Daniel Sim said.

"The problem with the masses is that they figure it's easier to give in to the 'authorities' and believe what they are told by said authorities without knowing their rights or even researching them.”

Mel Robinson agreed, adding there was another layer to consider: assistance.

"(I) feel bad for others who don't have access to the level of legal support Mr Owen does,” she said.

"Sounds like Ron acted professionally. Maybe law enforcement should be working with you instead of against you,” Simon Jobling said.

However, Debbie Ellwood said the nature of the legal system played a big part.

”(It) Tells me his behaviour is always questionable as the law in Australia presumes innocent and must prove a person is guilty,” she said.

"He has managed to overturn charges - lucky he doesn't live in Bali.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  360-degree story gympie ron owen your say

26 jobs advertised in Gympie now

26 jobs advertised in Gympie now

Varying opportunities for those looking for work in the Gympie region

Kev de Vere 'folds up his tent' as community says farewell

FAREWELL: About 200 people said their last good-byes to local government icon Kev de Vere at a simple and moving funeral at St Patrick's church.

Architect of a region stops briefly on his final journey.

Celebrations planned to mark Fraser Island milestones

'PARADISE': Celebrations are planned to mark two important milestones for Fraser Island.

Fraser Island milestones to be celebrated

Invite Sam Pang to the Muster, says letter writer

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Sam Pang has been plugging the Gympie Muster on national television.

Let's do it, Gympie Muster!

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

CLASSIC Australian film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel on Stan.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

BARGAIN BUY

74 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

This home would be an ideal starter or addition to your portfolio. There is plenty of opportunity to make this home shine! 3 bedroom 2 sleepouts Central...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Sold

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

SMALL ACREAGE WITH SHED!

132 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council ... $145,000

1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council approved. Kitchenette with cupboards, wine rack, gas stove/oven and pot belly stove. Bathroom with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

Fantastic Home and Shed

54 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000+

WOW ....This fantastic modern home has an excellent layout with open plan, central kitchen and dining with the lounge being adjacent. The lounge area also has...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Expressions of...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

BUILT TO LAST

94 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

country lifestyle close 2 town!

10 Burgess Road, Calico Creek 4570

3 1 2 $495,000!

Its time to settle into the country life with this one! Fall in love with the charm this property has to offer with rolling green hills, a creek, beautiful gardens...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter