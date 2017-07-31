YOUR SAY: Ron Owen shoots gap between rights and law

"NOT GUILTY": A charge of assault against Ron Owen has been dropped in Gympie Magistrates Court.

RON Owen's claim to the title of Queensland's most charged innocent man ignited debate over the grey area between law enforcement and civil rights.

In response to the latest charge against Mr Owen being dropped (one of more than 2850 charges he claims to have faced in his lifetime), many readers said he was a good example of knowing where the line was.

Mr Owen had been charged with assault for removing a customer from his shop who had become agitated over a perceived slow resolution to a lengthy lay-by.

When the charge was withdrawn, Mr Owen said it was not about beating the law, but protecting against mistaken agents of the state.

While some readers felt his claims were nothing to be proud of, Linda Carruthers disagreed.

"He's not a criminal bragging about getting away with petty crimes,” she said.

"Just a man with very strong beliefs, who is capable of challenging the establishment.”

"We need more people like this to stand up/educate the masses on knowing your rights,” Daniel Sim said.

"The problem with the masses is that they figure it's easier to give in to the 'authorities' and believe what they are told by said authorities without knowing their rights or even researching them.”

Mel Robinson agreed, adding there was another layer to consider: assistance.

"(I) feel bad for others who don't have access to the level of legal support Mr Owen does,” she said.

"Sounds like Ron acted professionally. Maybe law enforcement should be working with you instead of against you,” Simon Jobling said.

However, Debbie Ellwood said the nature of the legal system played a big part.

”(It) Tells me his behaviour is always questionable as the law in Australia presumes innocent and must prove a person is guilty,” she said.

"He has managed to overturn charges - lucky he doesn't live in Bali.”