YOUR SAY: Rattler's ticket prices 'beyond our budget'

TICKET TO RIDE: The announcement of the Mary Valley Rattler's ticket prices has left many readers worried that they will not be able to afford to ever ride the train. Renee Albrecht

HOW much should a trip on the returned Rattler cost?

According to our online readers the answer is "less than what is being charged”, with last week's announced ticket prices leaving many readers' jaws on the floor.

"I was looking forward to doing this with the family,” reader Terri Anne said.

"But if these prices are right there is unfortunately no way our family could afford it.”

Under the announced pricing an adult ticket costs $55, children aged from 4-12 ride for $30, concession card holders pay $45 and a family (two adults and two children, or one adult and three children) can take a trip for $145.

The Mary Valley Rattler said on its Facebook page in response to queries about the price that a "special offer for locals” is being announced soon.

That is good, given the general feedback provided.

However, it also advised that the cost was determined on "best advice and calculations” and compared with other half-day tourism ventures in the region and around the country.

To residents like Derek Snow, however, this did not mitigate that "the simple fact is that at those prices it is sadly beyond our budget”.

He was not the only one to share disappointment.

Samara Gosden-Haack said it was pricier than taking her family to Underwater World for the day.

Leesa Tomlinson suggested it would be cheaper to drive her daughter to something in Brisbane.

One reader, however, said that it should not surprise anyone.

"This was always how it was going it happen. It needs a lot of money to run,” Deborah Tunbridge said.

Brian D Branch said that the prices were much higher than those of Puffing Billy "which is the premier flagbearer of these attractions”.

They are also higher than those floated in the business case the council relied on to get the project off the ground.

In that document, the price of an adult ticket was $29.93, a child would cost $21.26, concession holders would pay $21.26, and family pass (two adults, two children) would be $78.75.

For those wondering about the effect of inflation, the average 1.9 per cent increase would bring the $34 half-trip price charged by the Rattler in 2012 to $38 today.

Cody Johnson: Yes completely agree it's far from cheap but nowhere does it say you have to take a ride.

If it's cheaper to take your kids to the coast then do that but personally I can't wait to take a ride, bring back some old memories before it shut down.

Jo Springall: Can't wait to go, have been really looking forward to it.

With the Rattler dedicated rates I've paid and the ticket price for my family of 3, our ride on the Rattler will cost around $435.00.

Lorrie-Beth Cahill: Are you kidding how is that affordable for local families

What it cost to ride in 2012

