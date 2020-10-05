Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie’s new councillors have been in their seats for six months, and The Gympie Times wants to hear how you think they are doing so far.
Gympie’s new councillors have been in their seats for six months, and The Gympie Times wants to hear how you think they are doing so far.
News

YOUR SAY: Rate how Gympie’s councillors have done so far

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 12:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SIX months have passed since Gympie voters replaced more than half of its council with new blood and entrusted them with the region's future for the next four years.

Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected in March has done so far.

Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have handled the job so far in the polls below.

The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.

The have your say on how the council has done as an organisation CLICK HERE

Mayor Glen Hartwig.
Mayor Glen Hartwig.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie's best butcher prize

* Perrett promises progress on ambo station for Gympie town

Reader poll

How do you rate Mayor Glen Hartwig's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Jess Milne
Cr Jess Milne

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Jess Milne's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Dolly Jensen.
Cr Dolly Jensen.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Dolly Jensen's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Shane Waldock.
Cr Shane Waldock.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Shane Waldock's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Bruce Devereaux.
Cr Bruce Devereaux.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Bruce Devereaux's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Dan Stewart.
Cr Dan Stewart.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Dan Stewart's performance since the election?

View Results
Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon.
Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon.

Reader poll

How do you rate deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Warren Polley.
Cr Warren Polley.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Warren Polley's performance since the election?

View Results
Cr Bob Fredman.
Cr Bob Fredman.

Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Bob Fredman's performance since the election?

View Results
council councillors gympi council gympie regional council gympie votes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two-car collision leaves four in hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two-car collision leaves four in hospital

        Breaking A teenager has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a two-car collision in the Sunshine Coast.

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"

        Fireys called to flare up in Gympie’s south

        Premium Content Fireys called to flare up in Gympie’s south

        News This flare up follows two other fires in the region’s north yesterday

        WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie’s best butcher prize

        Premium Content WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie’s best butcher prize

        News There were a lot of deserving contenders competing for the people’s choice best...