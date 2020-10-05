YOUR SAY: Rate how Gympie’s councillors have done so far
SIX months have passed since Gympie voters replaced more than half of its council with new blood and entrusted them with the region's future for the next four years.
Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected in March has done so far.
Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have handled the job so far in the polls below.
The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.
The have your say on how the council has done as an organisation CLICK HERE
