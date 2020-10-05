YOUR SAY: Rate how Gympie’s councillors have done so far

Gympie’s new councillors have been in their seats for six months, and The Gympie Times wants to hear how you think they are doing so far.

SIX months have passed since Gympie voters replaced more than half of its council with new blood and entrusted them with the region's future for the next four years.

Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected in March has done so far.

Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have handled the job so far in the polls below.

The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.

The have your say on how the council has done as an organisation CLICK HERE

Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Reader poll How do you rate Mayor Glen Hartwig's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Jess Milne

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Jess Milne's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Dolly Jensen.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Dolly Jensen's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Shane Waldock.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Shane Waldock's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Bruce Devereaux.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Bruce Devereaux's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Dan Stewart.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Dan Stewart's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon.

Reader poll How do you rate deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Warren Polley.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Warren Polley's performance since the election? A (Great)

B (Good)

C (Passable)

D (Jury's out)

E (Lacking) Vote View Results

Cr Bob Fredman.