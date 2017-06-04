23°
Your say: our rural roads are neglected

scott kovacevic
| 4th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
NEGLECTED? Mayor Mick Curran has promised a renewed focus on the maintenance of country roads in the upcoming Gympie Regional Council budget.
Renee Albrecht

RURAL road care is a hot topic in the Gympie region, with many residents raising concerns country roads are being neglected.

Following Mayor Mick Curran's message in The Gympie Times this week that "the budget that we are hoping to deliver for 2017/18 will see a renewed focus on the upkeep of our rural and regional roads”, many readers raised concerns online about the condition of roads they regularly travelled on.

Anne-Marie Makin said she hoped Curra roads were on the list, in particular main thoroughfares like Purcell Rd and the the service station intersection.

"The other side of Curra also needs doing as well as multiple touch up points on the highway,” she said.

"(I) Would hope than main rural roads with higher traffic areas is on the top of their list.”

According to Nancy Evans, there were a significant number of roads around the region which had simply been forgotten and were now "goat tracks” and littered with potholes.

Online readers were not the only people to express concern over the state of the road this week, with a petition carrying 58 signatures accepted by the Gympie Regional Council and referred to the CEO.

"We the undersigned residents of Anderliegh (sic), Sorensen and Winns Roads urge the Gympie Regional Council to take immediate action to make these roads safe and not causing damage to our vehicles,” the petition said.

"As ratepayers, we require a positive response to our complaints now and in the future not dismissal.”

Online, Wendy Manning echoed the concerns over Anderleigh Rd which she called "downright dangerous”, adding the last 2kms of the road needed to be bitumen.

McIntosh Creek Rd, Power Rd, Lobwein Rd, Needie Rd, Cavanagh Rd and Mary Valley Rd were also listed as in need of repair.

Kaili Parker-Price: So can someone explain why Goomong Rd just off the Mary Valley Highway is getting a massive bridge replacement - when the access road ie MV H'way - floods either side of the intersection?

Donna N Bradley Hawksford: Sorensen Rd, Gunalda. A dirt road that has a lot of trucks going up and down to the quarry at the end of it. Because of heavy truck use and rain, the road has wash outs, large rocks all over the roads that damage tyres.

Raymond Spencer: Our road is dangerous with deep wash outs on both sides of the road from heavy rain 3 months ago. High grass making corners and entries dangerous. Not happy.

Ashleigh Jensen: Bona Vista Rd Miva Before it swallows my car.

Bianca Renee Vieritz: Sure. Lehman Rd, Traveston, doesn't get touched. Every road around it does though. It's disgraceful and sad voices just get pushed aside. Council inspected it again months ago said it's fine. Then you drive on it everyday council men. I bet it would be fixed straight away if you lived there. Why pay so much in rates? For what? A s**t road. Flat tyres and near misses. People of Lehman Rd pay for a cow track, erosion and wash out.

Topics:  gympie region road maintenance rural roads your say

