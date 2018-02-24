Your say on the Barnaby Joyce affair

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce attends a statement on the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Letters to the editor:

Scrutiny where it matters

I FULLY agree with the sentiments as expressed by P.T in The Australian on Wednesday, 21st inst. regarding the situation concerning Barnaby Joyce, and his statement reminds me of a hypothetical situation that I read about some years ago.

Imagine that you are on an aeroplane flight and the chief steward comes out of the cockpit and announces:

"Attention everybody, we have a major problem. We have had a gas leak in the main cockpit and the captain, the vice captain and the navigator are all unconscious.

"We have surveyed all the passengers and find that we have two passengers on board, both of whom are qualified pilots. The first one is a loudmouth, arrogant, a womaniser, drinks like a fish and swears like a trooper, but has been flying for approximately 30 years and is possibly one of the finest pilots flying today.

"The other is of quite outstanding character. He is very religious, is happily married with three children but whose flying experience is quite limited.

"We are on autopilot and coming in to land in approximately 30 minutes.

"The conditions for landing are not good. There is rain, hail and a 30-knot crosswind.”

Which one would you like to land the plane?

Geoff Watts,

Tin Can Bay

History repeating

IF IT comes to extramarital affairs in Canberra there have been high-profile leaders or Prime Ministers before Barnaby.

Seems to be a male-dominated activity. Silence from some of the 226 ordinary MPs is deafening regarding their own marital fidelity history, particularly one party leader whose been recently in the same box as Barnaby.

How quickly we forget. Are some critics on the floor hypocrites? Or 'there, but for the grace of the Almighty, go I?” Is it really important or pertinent? Apart from front page bylines?

But is Barnaby the first National to hit headlines? Seems he may be seen to claim the first medal for the Nationals, but only a bronze.

Silver goes to the Libs. PM Harold Holt's wife acknowledged his many well-known affairs over 21 years. PM John Gorton "uninhibitedly loved women”, including his staffer Ainslie Gotto. Poor PM Billy Snedden died in a hotel room with a son's ex-girlfriend.

Unchallenged, gold goes to the ALP. At least married John Brown and wife Jan Murray opted for an office desk in the House.

In 1917, an unnamed married Member spent late nights in his office for 8 months with a staff member. Gareth Evans admitted an affair with then Democrat Leader Cheryl Kernot; Jim Cairns with his secretary Junie Morosi. PM Bob Hawke's long running affair with Blanche d'Alpuget for nearly twenty years until his divorce then marriage in 1995 is well documented. Bill Shorten was married to Debbie Beale for seven years, daughter of a State Liberal Member; divorced in 2008, he then married Chloe Parkin nee Bryce, daughter of the then Queensland Governor, after her divorce in

2009 with whom he had had a much reported affair.. But big gong must go to PM Ben Chifley. His wife at home in the country electorate, he had three admitted lovers, two of whom were sisters who didn't know about each other's peccadillos, the other his private secretary. He was with his mistress when he died in a Canberra hotel room.

But were they different from mainstream where one in three marriages collapse in Australia? Did it affect their politics? Their employment?

Or are we just voyeurs reading these purported activities?

G. Penrose,

Gympie