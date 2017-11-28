YOUR SAY: Is $400,00 for a bike path too much?

ON YOUR BIKE: There was plenty of reaction from Facebook followers to a story on the construction of a $400,000 pathway along Power Road.

WITH road safety and road conditions such a passionate topic of debate in Gympie, it makes sense our readers had a lot to say about the $400,000 foot and bike path under construction on the Southside.

Response to the news of the project was largely positive, with some nomination other places they'd like to see pathways put in.

"I would love to see some bike paths in Cooloola Cove,” Megan Ainsworth said.

"Especially Investigator Avenue, which is a very busy street and dangerous to walk or ride a bike on.”

Others think the pathway should go further than Normanby Hill Rd, Madill Park and Katrina Court.

"Would be great if what they've started on could eventually end up as a big loop crossing the river at Normanby Bridge and coming back over Kidd bridge,” Caren Black said.

"Would love a proper bike path that goes all the way around the Showground; it's a relatively flat area and would make for a great family ride,” Karen Jackson added.

"It would be great if they put something in beside Normanby Bridge, across the river,” Mel Fraser added.

Away from Gympie, other locations including along the Cooloola Coast and Mary Valley were also requested for future pathways.

"Everywhere possible, even out to Rainbow, Tin Can and Inskip with a couple of camping spots in between,” Wayne Wilson said of where he'd like to see pathways and bikeways constructed.

"Out to the Mary Valley as well - they'd get used.”

David Walters advocated linking the path up through Groundwater Rd to Jones Hill School, arguing it would, "Provide safe access for cyclists to avoid buses, trucks and vehicles that also use this narrow stretch of road.”

There were opposing views as well, with one cyclist arguing roads should be adapted for pedal power.

"I think these wide, dedicated pathways for cyclists are an inefficient use of road funding that could better be spent on road user awareness, including signage,” Andrew McLaughlin said.

"As others have observed, these paths won't keep cyclists off the road, and there's a good reason for that.

"It's dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians to be riding at high speeds, with frequent driveways making encounters with vehicles a high probability.”

Gary Waugh wondered if a $400,000 pathway was the best use of money.

"What's going on in Gympie?” he asked.

"A coal fired nostalgia train, a river walk and now a bike path - what's next with ratepayers money?

"Bicycle sharing, or maybe a two-storey sculpture made from plastic milk crates?”

There was also the issue of whether or not the addition of the path would do anything to curb incidents between cyclists and motorists on Gympie roads.

The consensus was not positive.

"I want to see more paths everywhere, so they get off the road,” Susan Milham said.

"Why are most bikes on the roads, and not on bike paths?” David Burns added.

The path is expected to be completed early next year.