YOUR SAY: How has COVID-19 affected family life in Gympie

How has COVID-19 affected your family life? Are you loving having more time at home with family?

How has COVID-19 affected your family life? Are you loving having more time at home with family?

A SURVEY conducted by the Courier Mail has revealed how Gympie residents have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus on family life and work situations.

Gympie residents were part of the more than 8000 respondents who weighed in on how COVID-19 has affected them, as part of the statewide survey.

After respondents were asked to rank how COVID-19 had affected family life, on a scale of -100 (negatively) to +100 (positively)

COVID-19 has affected everyone differently, some more are worse off than others, but Gympie, which came under the Sunshine Coast region, was sitting in the middle, with an average rank of only -22.23.

It seems Gympie families had not been as negatively impacted as families from the worst two regions, Gold Coast and Far North Queensland, where the results were -33.41 and -28.49, respectively.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

There was likely a correlation between negative impacts on family life and job losses, as both regions also had an overwhelming number respondents report job losses due to coronavirus.

When asked if they would prefer to work from home, work from the office, or a mix of both, Gympie residents clearly enjoyed flexibility as 40.43 per cent of people voted this option.

Some love it, some hate it, some want the best of both worlds. How do you find working from home? File photo

When it comes to working from home, 24.79 per cent would rather that, and 17.33 per cent would rather not take their work out of the office.

A further 17.45 per cent of the region’s respondents reported having jobs that were not able to be completed from home.

About the survey

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, subscribers and non-subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

More than 8000 people responded to the statewide survey.

While the survey results should not be seen as a predictor for the upcoming state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions do nevertheless provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions between groups, the common issues that Queenslanders are facing today and what their key concerns for the future are.