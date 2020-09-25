YOUR SAY: How Gympie feels about Queensland’s future

Fast rail in the southeast corner is the major state project a majority of Gympie region residents feel is the most important.

GYMPIE residents feel more confident in the state’s future than most Queenslanders, but the journey to the promised land must be bold and focused on jobs.

These are the findings of a statewide sentiment survey conducted by the Courier Mail, published this week.

Gympie residents were part of the more than 8000 respondents who gave their thoughts on 50 issues across the state.

Gympie residents are optimistic about the state’s future but believe a strong plan is needed to get there.

When it comes to their optimism in Queensland’s future (on a scale of -100 to 100), Gympie region residents’ views sat at 2.88, slightly higher than their Sunshine Coast neighbours (2.05) and Queenslanders’ as a whole (0.8).

They are more likely to believe achieving the future will require vision.

More than 85 per cent of respondents from the Gympie region said a bold plan for the future was needed, compared to only 15 per cent who called for things to stay the same.

This belief was slightly less than the Queensland average (86 per cent) who want a bold plan.

Job creation and reducing the state’s debt were the biggest issues the region’s respondents said should be the State Government’s highest priorities.

This was followed by reducing hospital waiting times, tackling youth crime, and driving down energy prices.

Job creation was the top priority among Gympie region respondents.

When it came to the subject of major projects in Southeast Queensland, Gympie respondents had two clear favourites: a fast rail network in Southeast Queensland (valued at $20bn), and the proposed $550m Beerburrum to Nambour rail duplication.

Survey methodology

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, subscribers and non subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

More than 8000 people responded to the statewide survey.

It did not require personal details or contact information, but respondents had to include their age bracket, gender and state electorate.

There were 8025 valid responses to the questions. Any attempts to spam the survey were blocked and removed from final results.

The geographic split of survey respondents maps closely to the population distribution of the state. For example, Greater Brisbane accounts for about 50 per cent of Queensland’s population, and represented 44.2 per cent of this survey’s responses.

North Queensland is about 4.6 per cent of the population, and was 5.9 per cent of survey responses.

Age group and gender breakdowns of responses show the effect of some self-selection bias among respondents. Those aged over 45 were somewhat over-represented in the survey responses, and the gender balance skewed a bit more male than the population.

While the survey results should not be seen as a predictor for the upcoming state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions do nevertheless provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions between groups, the common issues that Queenslanders are facing today and what their key concerns for the future are.

(Andre Grimaux)