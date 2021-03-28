Menu
Gympie’s new council has been in office for one year and readers have the chance to rate their performance.
Your say: rate how councillors have done in their first year

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
28th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Sunday marks the first anniversary of the election of the new Gympie Regional Council, with more than half of the sitting members replaced for new blood.

Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected on March 28, 2020 has done in their first year on the job.

Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have performed as your elected representatives over the past year.

The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.

Mayor Glen Hartwig.
CEO rejects claims of council staff 'sack list'

$289m contract awarded for Section D Bruce Highway upgrade

Reader poll

How do you rate Mayor Glen Hartwig's performance over the past year?

Cr Jess Milne.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Jess Milnes's performance over the past year?

Cr Dolly Jensen.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Dolly Jensen's performance over the past year?

Cr Shane Waldock.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Shane Waldock's performance over the past year?

Cr Bruce Devereaux.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Bruce Devereaux's performance over the past year?

Cr Dan Stewart.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Dan Stewart's performance over the past year?

Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon.
Reader poll

How do you rate deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon's performance over the past year?

Cr Warren Polley.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Warren Polley's performance over the past year?

Cr Bob Fredman.
Reader poll

How do you rate Cr Bob Fredman's performance over the past year?

