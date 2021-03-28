Your say: rate how councillors have done in their first year

Gympie’s new council has been in office for one year and readers have the chance to rate their performance.

Gympie’s new council has been in office for one year and readers have the chance to rate their performance.

Sunday marks the first anniversary of the election of the new Gympie Regional Council, with more than half of the sitting members replaced for new blood.

Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected on March 28, 2020 has done in their first year on the job.

Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have performed as your elected representatives over the past year.

The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.

Mayor Glen Hartwig.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* CEO rejects claims of council staff 'sack list'

* $289m contract awarded for Section D Bruce Highway upgrade

BONUS: How you can win $20k with your free Courier Mail subscription

Reader poll How do you rate Mayor Glen Hartwig's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Jess Milne.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Jess Milnes's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Dolly Jensen.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Dolly Jensen's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Shane Waldock.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Shane Waldock's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Bruce Devereaux.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Bruce Devereaux's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Dan Stewart.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Dan Stewart's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon.

Reader poll How do you rate deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Warren Polley.

Reader poll How do you rate Cr Warren Polley's performance over the past year? A (Good)

B (Passable)

C (Jury's out)

D (Lacking)

E (Bad) Vote View Results

Cr Bob Fredman.