Your say: rate how councillors have done in their first year
Sunday marks the first anniversary of the election of the new Gympie Regional Council, with more than half of the sitting members replaced for new blood.
Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you think each of the councillors elected on March 28, 2020 has done in their first year on the job.
Whether it is old councillors in new roles, like Mayor Glen Hartwig and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, or those new to local government like Jess Milne, Shane Waldock and Dolly Jensen, you can rate how you think they have performed as your elected representatives over the past year.
The polls will be open until Wednesday midnight.
