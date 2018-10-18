YOUR SAY: Gympie split over new Qld abortion laws

People are seen attending the March together for Choice rally in Brisbane ahead of proposed changes to Queensland's abortion laws in Brisbane, Sunday, October 14, 2018.

People are seen attending the March together for Choice rally in Brisbane ahead of proposed changes to Queensland's abortion laws in Brisbane, Sunday, October 14, 2018. Glenn Hunt

WITH abortion now legal across the state, Gympie residents have voiced their opinion with more than half saying "it was about time.”

The Termination of Pregnancy Bill 2018 has been hotly debated in Queensland Parliament for the past two days and MPs broke into cheers when the bill passed into law 50-41.

It passed just before 8pm last night after the parliament extended sitting hours to allow the final vote to be taken.

A young boy pictured at The Cherish Life, Rally for Life rally outside Parliament House, Brisbane 13th of October 2018. They're rallying to protest the late-term abortion bill. (AAP Image/Josh Woning) AAP - Josh Woning

Facebook users took to The Gympie Times page last night to voice their opinion on the new laws.

Gympie resident Rebecca Keating said abortion is never an easy decision to make.

"It is not a choice that is made flippantly. Much heartache has gone into this decision and it will be a constant black stain against her soul for the rest of her life,” Ms Keating said.

The new laws allow women to access termination on demand up to 22 weeks.

The limit was a major part of the debate and a proposed amendment to decrease the limit to 16 weeks was voted down.

Kandanga resident Dani Ryan-Mills said it was a "win for women's rights.”

"So glad the law has now changed to allow women the CHOICE of whether they have this option or not. If women don't agree with this law, they don't need to use this option - simple,” she said.

"For those women who are in situations of domestic violence, sexual assault, are told their babies have significant health complications, or are not in a position to provide the love and care a new baby needs due to mental or terminal illness or other health factors, this law now creates more options and provides the proper counselling support these women need during such an awful time.”

Although some people were happy with the verdict, others were less than impressed.

Gympie resident Rachel Kraak said it was "quite disappointing.”

"Absolutely disgusting. What if it was you whose life was chosen to be cut short....this is breaking me,” she said.

Gympie resident Graeme Ellingsen said it was terrible news.

"There's more respect for an eagles egg, than a human being,” he said.

The new laws have removed abortion from the criminal code, meaning women can no longer be charged for procuring an abortion.