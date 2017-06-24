Your say: Gympie happy and angry over NBN

FRUSTRATION: Mario Patane is one of Gympie's businessmen who experiences problems with the NBN.

IT SEEMS the only thing agreed upon in the heated debate about Gympie's NBN is that no actual agreement on the problem can be reached.

Unfortunately, the effects and inconveniences felt from a bumpy transition for the region's residents have been all too real.

According to Kym Wimberley, the result from the changeover in service was "a joke”.

Saying it "drops in and out” and she could "be without service for days” before it returns, she wished she had never changed over from ADSL.

Annette Geurts said the the issues had a serious impact on her business.

"I have had no incoming phone calls in my business for 10 days,” she said.

"Now in the hands of the ombudsman.”

Rusty Greaves was more succinct in his opinion of the service.

"I live in Gympie and the NBN is rubbish,” he said.

"Get rid of the old, fault-prone copper cable and replace with optical fibre to the house.”

Graham Rigby agreed there was a distinct lack of improvement.

"Let's put it this way, it's not any better,” he said.

However, while many residents reported big problems, there were just as many who were thrilled with the NBN. Sean Beesley was one resident happy with the changeover.

"After living in the dark ages with mobile broadband capped at 8 gig per month for a hefty 70 bucks, I'm happy as a pig in s**t with my fixed wireless,” he said.

"Speeds are as fast as they were when we first connected and I've not noticed any dropouts so far.

"(Less than) $100 a month for 1000gig I suppose I ought to pan it to discourage others, lol, keep the speeds up, but I won't.”

Other residents were happy to agree.

"I can't complain, Dodo has been amazing. Never dropped out or lost reception,” Melinda Giblin said.

Amid all the debate over what the problem was, Wes Wilcox tried to help people understand the main problem which had "very little to do with Telstra”.

"The NBN is held together with substandard components and there's very little you can do about it,” he said.

"The government/NBN watered down the infrastructure and components till the system teeters on falling over all the time.

"The NBN has an uptime outside of the capital cities of around 72.5%, and has no guarantees on connection speed or uptime.

"There are no business class connections available through the NBN and all private sector businesses that do business with the government are required to have a 99.9% uptime on their internet connections.”