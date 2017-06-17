Your say: 'Goodbye pristine roadsides'

WASTE CHANGES: Gympie Regional Council is considering charging residents to dump rubbish at landfills and transfer stations.

GYMPIE residents fear illegal dumping could spike if the Gympie Regional Council decides to charge to dump rubbish.

The council has come under fire online over the possibility, which would have gate fees at landfills and waste transfer sites.

Chief concern was the impact any change could have on the region's habitat, with many saying similar decisions had caused other parts of Australia to suffer.

"Goodbye pristine roadsides there will be s**t dumped everywhere,” Faye Boyd said.

"I remember in Sydney how the roadsides and backstreets were the dumping grounds for those who couldn't afford tip fees or who just refused to pay them.”

Linda Peters agreed, saying it "would all get dumped in the forestry”, a sentiment Chloe Boole shared.

"Expect the forestry to get a lot more rubbish dumped out there,” she said, pointing out people already dumped illegally. Charging them to dump there will make them dump elsewhere,” she said.

According to Chris Johnson, charges would not only increase illegal dumping but put council workers in an even more bizarre position.

"Get out into the local bushland and see how many mattresses and fridges are out there. This is the result of limiting access to a public facility,” he said.

"The bureaucracy of this matter is that council workers, taking green waste to the dump as a part of their work day, are charged by council to dump there.”

The Bonnick Rd site. Renee Albrecht

"In other states where dump fees are used there is also a lot of rubbish along roadsides, in national parks, and forestry,” Leanne Jones-pfitzner said, adding costs could start small but grow rapidly.

"The fees start out small $5 a box trailer or ute but then every year that increases and a box trailer or ute becomes $50. This bit of info isn't scaremongering it's fact as I have had to pay it when visiting family,” she said.

Kerrie McKewin pointed to Toowoomba as an example of what could be on the cards in the future.

"$10 to dump for an average load of rubbish yet people tend to (dump) rubbish on the road near the bin, and rubbish is dumped in low traffic areas,” she said.

Cliff Hutchings said people would be less willing to pay to dump rubbish that would not fit in wheelie bins, and would simply decide to leave it beside the road.

And Ashleigh Kahler queried why other councils charging fees should automatically make it a good idea for Gympie.

"Do people like paying that charge at the dump gate? I'm sure they don't,” she said.

And just cause 'they' do, doesn't mean we should.”

More comments from online

Paul Bielby: When you're nearly 50 like me you might remember the one mile soccer fields dump. Now it helps create an asset to the community worth many dollars in business for town. Surely there could be another flood area that needs landfill that can be resurrected into something benefiting the community.

Keith Fraser: Disagree with this, if you are already paying for bins and you want to take excess stuff to the rubbish as well as debris from annual pruning and from household garden maintenance etc.

Bill Kent: Wow! Our builder took his first load of rubbish to Gympie and was charged $500. So he took his next load all the way back to Brisbane where he could dump it for free!

Bree Falk: Are you kidding me? We don't get rubbish collection this would totally suck.

Glenne Lenske: No fees will ever justify illegal dumping; that's utter selfishness. I'm not keen for any costs to increase either but if I create the rubbish I have to be prepared to cover the cost of dealing with it. User pays is the fairest system. It would be nice to see every resident/ratepayer given perhaps two free trailer load dump vouchers per year, for example, to feel like we got something more than a library card for our rates dollar.