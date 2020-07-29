YOUR SAY: 23 future game-changers for the Gympie region

Gympie, you have spoken - these are things about 70 of you think would be game-changers for this region.

A NEW radio station, high speed internet and a Bypass were just some of the 70-odd suggestions made by readers to the question of what game-changing business or project the Gympie region needed most.

The suggestion of a new radio station got 36 likes and plenty of comments in support.

This year has already proven to be one of the most challenging for the world, but with work about to start on the Gympie Bypass, and with a new council in office and a state election later this year, there is a feeling of hope and change in the wind.

Historically, the loudest and strongest answer to this question on social media has been an overwhelming desire for a local Kmart store - and that was again the most popular suggestion. But with the Target store at Goldfields Shopping Centre to be converted into a KMart hub store in 2021, readers can count that as a win.

And while most ideas revolved around retail stores, some turned their minds to services that could be game-changing.

MP Steve Minnikin and MP Tony Perrett at Gympie North train station which has come under fire in the recent past for unreliable services between Gympie and Brisbane.

Dave Freeman said what the region needed most was a sensible traffic and road plan “as opposed to the complete rubbish which was the last ‘traffic study’ which includes such ‘interesting’ stupidities as two roundabouts at Fiveways and two set of lights at the subway”.

Syafrida Joseph thought the regoin would benefit most from more services and parking at the Gympie Hospital, and Molly Brown said a more regular daily train services from Brisbane to Gympie and return would bring visitors.

Linda McKeown said the most urgent thing needed was for police to clean up the “drug dens that they know exist and do nothing about”, and Ron Hall said a service station on the north side of Gympie was needed.

