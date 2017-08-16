Your rates bill is on its way, Gympie

THIS week residents will be receiving their rates notices.

Rates are a necessity in order to sustain and grow our community. Our vital role is to ensure we develop and maintain our roads, parks, playgrounds and community facilities. To ensure we have environmentally sound water, access to sewage, and waste services.

But council's role has transformed into more than just "roads, rates and rubbish”. We now have broader objectives to promote the social, economic, environmental and cultural well being of our community, such as:

Working with local businesses to help them grow, and attracting new business to stimulate the economy and create more job opportunities.

Bringing communities together through events, like the G150 celebrations, school holiday programs, Movies in the Park or our New Years Eve celebrations.

Investing in our towns with work planned in Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Goomeri, and recently, Smithfield St.

Supporting our community groups through upgrades to the Kilkivan and Goomeri community halls.

Running our tourism operation to market our amazing region and attract visitors from all across the country.