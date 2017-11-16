Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

#snapgympie: The best Gympie has to offer

Geneta Treen
by Jacob Carson

WITH our beautiful landscapes and scenery, Gympie Times readers have loved showing off the region as part of our #SnapGympie campaign.

Earlier this week, we asked readers to submit their photos and tell us what they love about Gympie.

Pics of families, friends, and sure enough plenty of gorgeous sunsets were submitted.

All this will culminate on November 22, with a big day dedicated to showcasing your pictures of the people and places in Gympie.

If you'd like to get involved - it's easy! Snap a photo, tag it with #snapgympie and share it on our Facebook.

Here are some of our submissions so far:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  gympie region local photography photography reader submitted photos #snapgympie

Gympie Times
WET AND DREARY: A damp and cool weekend on the way

WET AND DREARY: A damp and cool weekend on the way

RAIN, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures are on the radar for much of Queensland as we head into the weekend, with much of it clearing on Sunday.

Religious Australians 'may walk away from marriage'

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: Religious Australians have some thinking to do, according to a Gympie pastor.

Will followers of major religions reject state sanctioned marriage?

'If the government can't fix it, then who can?'

DECISIONS: Malcolm Biegel (with microphone) at a meeting on Saturday.

Who will save Widgee Engineering?

Gympie council makes pitch for state road funds

FUNDING HOPE: Power Rd is one of 20 regional roads Gympie Regional Council is hoping to be improved with help from state funding.

Twenty roads listed in the hopes of grabbing part of a $6m program.

Local Partners