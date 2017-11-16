snapgympie: The best Gympie has to offer

WITH our beautiful landscapes and scenery, Gympie Times readers have loved showing off the region as part of our #SnapGympie campaign.

Earlier this week, we asked readers to submit their photos and tell us what they love about Gympie.

Pics of families, friends, and sure enough plenty of gorgeous sunsets were submitted.

All this will culminate on November 22, with a big day dedicated to showcasing your pictures of the people and places in Gympie.

If you'd like to get involved - it's easy! Snap a photo, tag it with #snapgympie and share it on our Facebook.

Here are some of our submissions so far: