Your own private resort on spectacular Jones Hill acreage

JUST listed in a premier location at Jones Hill, this property offers private executive living on 8ha (20 acres), only minutes to Gympie CBD.
The property boasts a full-sized tennis court with lights, resort style lagoon pool (solar heating) and expansive outdoor entertaining areas.
Features include wrap-around veranda, four bedrooms and large office, two bathrooms, guest powder room with air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout.
The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite, walk-in robe and French doors to a balcony.
A large laundry has easy access to the clothes line, there is considerable storage, traditional quality finishes, custom timber and granite kitchen, open plan living with timber bifold doors to outside, a central fireplace and beautiful outlook.
There is a double lock-up garage and 9 x 6m shed with guest bedroom and amenities.
The property has landscaped tropical gardens, fruit trees and views out over The Dawn and Mary Valley.
This large low-set home offers exceptional liveability and lifestyle with fantastic proximity to everything in Gympie.
There is also frontage to Calico Creek with a domestic water licence.