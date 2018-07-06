Menu
RESORT LIVING: This blue ribbon property offers lifestyle perfection on Jones Hill acreage.
News

Your own private resort on spectacular Jones Hill acreage

6th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

72 Ric Glen Rd,

JONES HILL

PRICE: Auction on site Saturday, July 28, 11.30am

FEATURES: 20 picturesque acres, 4 bedrooms, guest accommodation, tennis court, 18m lap pool

AGENT: Gympie Regional Realty

CONTACT: Bodie Weir and Marg Cochrane

0434 718 052/0439 989 982

INSPECT: Saturday 12-12.30pm

BED 4, BATH 2, CAR 4, POOL

JUST listed in a premier location at Jones Hill, this property offers private executive living on 8ha (20 acres), only minutes to Gympie CBD.

The property boasts a full-sized tennis court with lights, resort style lagoon pool (solar heating) and expansive outdoor entertaining areas.

Features include wrap-around veranda, four bedrooms and large office, two bathrooms, guest powder room with air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout.

The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite, walk-in robe and French doors to a balcony.

A large laundry has easy access to the clothes line, there is considerable storage, traditional quality finishes, custom timber and granite kitchen, open plan living with timber bifold doors to outside, a central fireplace and beautiful outlook.

There is a double lock-up garage and 9 x 6m shed with guest bedroom and amenities.

The property has landscaped tropical gardens, fruit trees and views out over The Dawn and Mary Valley.

This large low-set home offers exceptional liveability and lifestyle with fantastic proximity to everything in Gympie.

There is also frontage to Calico Creek with a domestic water licence.

