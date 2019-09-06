Your own business for $5k? No fudging

UP FOR GRABS: Tim Berg is selling his fudge making business to move onto other business ventures. Photo: Warren Lynam

FOR just five grand, you're looking at a second-hand car, or maybe an exciting overseas trip.

And if you give Tim Berg a call, it'll buy you a successful Coast business.

The Alexandra Headland man is bidding farewell to Sunshine Fudge, a venture he began with a previous girlfriend.

You may have seen the bright yellow cart at various markets across the Coast, yet Mr Berg will soon pass on the fudge torch.

He said the lucky buyer would receive all the bits and bobs of the business for just $4500.

"It comes with all the gear you need to make the fudge, plus the Dutch cargo cart," he said.

"They'll get all the packaging, which is very professional packaging, it's not old-school nana's fudge.

"You also get the Facebook page and the Instagram page, which already have quite a bit of traction."

Mr Berg said the "niche product" would be perfect for someone who was semi-retired.

"It's been supported by the community, with fairly good sales, so it's pretty successful," he said.

"The chocolate from Noosa started off as something simple and now it's massive on the Coast, so there's nothing stopping the person who buys it to turn it into the next generation of that.

"It's a fudge that would be equivalent to fine Belgian chocolate, that's the quality of it."

There's no grim reason for the sell, Mr Berg said, as he planned to swap his cooking gloves for a power tool.

"I'm an electrician by trade, so I'm looking into kicking off a handyman business on the Coast," he said.

"I do enjoy cooking the fudge, but I enjoy my house repair stuff a bit more.

"It's a positive thing for me to sell it."

Those interested in the business can contact Tim on 0439 005 958 or info@sunshinefudge.com.au.