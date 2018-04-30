Your one-stop-shop when it comes to building

Part of the spacious display centre at Oakvale Homes.

LEEROY TODD

BUILDING your home doesn't have to be complicated, especially when you build with Oakvale Homes.

And to make it extra easy, they don't have a display home - they have a Display Centre.

At the centre, located at 16 Cross St, you can see every element of your dream home in real life.

You can pick your kitchen appliances and benchtops.

You can decide on bathroom fixtures and fittings.

You can even check out their range of blinds in a wide variety of shades and colours.

There are floor finishes from vinyl plank to timber floorboards to tiles and more and external claddings or finishes for you to see, touch and discover.

Taps and door handles, tiles and light fixtures, anything your new home could possibly need is on display at the centre so that when you build an Oakvale Home, all you have to do is move in your furniture and plug in your appliances.

Head along to the centre today to kit out your dream home.