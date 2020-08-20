‘Your mum’s been f---ing ———’: man slurs 15yo step daughter

Man used a woman's 15-year-old daughter to hurl insults at her: "You know your mum's been f---ing (name withheld) for the last few months."

A MAN with a domestic violence order against him showed up at his former partner’s house and used the woman’s 15-year old daughter to verbally target his ex.

On June 1 the 37-year-old man, who can not be named to protect the victim, breached the court order when he showed up at the woman’s Nambour home demanding she return property of his. He did not leave until she did.

Six days later he messaged the woman before turning up at her home at 10pm, knocking on the door and leaving.

The next night he showed up at the house again and banged loudly on the doors and windows.

He was heard to yell out to the woman:

“Why are you being cruel to me” and “who is in your bed?”

The woman’s 15-year-old daughter then woke to the man shining a torch through the window.

He yelled out several vile insults to her about her mother including:

“You know your mum’s been f---ing (name withheld) for the last few months.”

The man pleaded guilty to twice contravening the domestic violence order when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday via videolink from prison.

“What he did to the 15-year-old daughter was controlling, dominating, nasty behaviour.,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the court.

The man’s lawyer said he had been hooked on methylamphetamine at the time and was “very repulsed by and disappointed in himself”.

The man was jailed for 18 months as part of a larger head sentence for other convicted charges.