Your guide to New Year's weather in Gympie

GOOD news for Gympie's New Year's Eve on the weather front, according to Harry Clark from the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The weather will be pretty average for this time of year, with temperatures around 31 degrees during the day and 18-19 degrees at night,” MrClark said.

He said an eastern ridge was holding the temperatures fairly steady, and this ridge was likely to "stick around” for the next seven days.

"There's average temperatures, light winds and no significant rainfall as a result. It will provide a stable start to the new year,” he said.

The fair weather and high-level cloud will likely remain until next Friday, which is good news for those wanting to participate in the New Year's fireworks.

Mr Clark was reluctant to predict the weather any further out than next Friday but said we could expect a change in current conditions, but what that change would be, he wouldn't say.

"It's harder to predict with any accuracy further than a week out.”

It's a far cry from the severe storms and rain predicted for New Year's Eve last year.

"Southeast Queensland is catching the remnants of a cold front which is moving southeast, creating quite a lot of moisture,” Sarah Fitton from the BoM's extreme weather desk had said this time last year."This makes it perfect (conditions) for storms.”

Last year's storms followed a much hotter Christmas.