Gympie's Anzac Day Dawn Services, at Memorial Lane and Normanby Point.
News

YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

24th Apr 2018 6:57 AM

GYMPIE

Lighting of the Memorial Flame

Time: Tuesday, April 24 at 6pm.

Location: Memorial Lane, Reef St, Gympie.

 

Dawn Service

Time: 5am, Wednesday, April 25.

Location: Memorial Lane, Reef St.

 

Commemoration Service

Time: 6.15am.

Location: Normanby Hill Remembrance Park.

 

March Service

Time: 10.30am

Location: Mary St, Gympie.

 

Community Service

Time: 11am

Location: Rotunda, Memorial Park.

 

Luncheon

Time: 12.30-2.30pm.

Location: Gympie Civic Centre.

 

MARY VALLEY

Kandanga dawn service

Time: 5.30-6.30am.

Location: Kandanga Memorial Park, Main St, Kandanga.

 

Kandanga march service

Tim: 11.30am-12 noon

Location: Main St.

 

Kandanga main service

Time: 12 noon-1pm.

Location: Kandanga Memorial Park.

 

RAINBOW BEACH

Dawn Service

Time: 4.15-4.45am

Location: The Cenotaph.

 

March Service

Time: 10-10.15am.

Location: Town Library, Rainbow Beach Rd.

 

Main service

Time: 10.15-11am.

Location: The Cenotaph.

 

TIN CAN BAY

Dawn Service

Time: 5.15-6am.

Location: 45 Gympie Rd, Tin Can Bay.

 

March service

Time: 8.30-9.30am

Location: 6 Gympie Rd.

 

Main Service

Time: 9.45-10.45am

Location: Community Hall, 45 Gympie Rd Tin Can Bay.

 

Wolvi Hall Anzac service

Time: 6-9pm

Location: Wolvi Hall.

 

WIDGEE

Dawn Service

Time: 6am

Location: Memorial Hall, Gympie Woolooga Rd

 

March Service

Time: 9.30am

Location: Assemble outside Widgee State School

 

MURGON

Dawn Service

Time: 5.15-6am.

Location: War Memorial, Cnr Lamb and Gore St Murgon.

 

March Service

Time: 9.45-10.15am

Location: 79 Gore St Murgon, RSL carpark.

 

Main Service

Time: 10.1511am

Location: War Memorial, Cnr Lamb and Gore St, Murgon.

Gympie Times

