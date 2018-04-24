YOUR GUIDE: Anzac Day services in the Gympie region
GYMPIE
Lighting of the Memorial Flame
Time: Tuesday, April 24 at 6pm.
Location: Memorial Lane, Reef St, Gympie.
Dawn Service
Time: 5am, Wednesday, April 25.
Location: Memorial Lane, Reef St.
Commemoration Service
Time: 6.15am.
Location: Normanby Hill Remembrance Park.
March Service
Time: 10.30am
Location: Mary St, Gympie.
Community Service
Time: 11am
Location: Rotunda, Memorial Park.
Luncheon
Time: 12.30-2.30pm.
Location: Gympie Civic Centre.
MARY VALLEY
Kandanga dawn service
Time: 5.30-6.30am.
Location: Kandanga Memorial Park, Main St, Kandanga.
Kandanga march service
Tim: 11.30am-12 noon
Location: Main St.
Kandanga main service
Time: 12 noon-1pm.
Location: Kandanga Memorial Park.
RAINBOW BEACH
Dawn Service
Time: 4.15-4.45am
Location: The Cenotaph.
March Service
Time: 10-10.15am.
Location: Town Library, Rainbow Beach Rd.
Main service
Time: 10.15-11am.
Location: The Cenotaph.
TIN CAN BAY
Dawn Service
Time: 5.15-6am.
Location: 45 Gympie Rd, Tin Can Bay.
March service
Time: 8.30-9.30am
Location: 6 Gympie Rd.
Main Service
Time: 9.45-10.45am
Location: Community Hall, 45 Gympie Rd Tin Can Bay.
Wolvi Hall Anzac service
Time: 6-9pm
Location: Wolvi Hall.
WIDGEE
Dawn Service
Time: 6am
Location: Memorial Hall, Gympie Woolooga Rd
March Service
Time: 9.30am
Location: Assemble outside Widgee State School
MURGON
Dawn Service
Time: 5.15-6am.
Location: War Memorial, Cnr Lamb and Gore St Murgon.
March Service
Time: 9.45-10.15am
Location: 79 Gore St Murgon, RSL carpark.
Main Service
Time: 10.1511am
Location: War Memorial, Cnr Lamb and Gore St, Murgon.