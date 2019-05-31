YOUR GUIDE: 68 Open Homes in the Gympie region

CHECK out more of these Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

Welcome to 38 Barton Road - a rare opportunity for those wanting that small acreage lifestyle on the doorstep to the CBD with the added bonus of full town services.

HAVING PROBLEMS SEEING THE MAP ABOVE. PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Two acres (0.8ha) within two minutes drive to the heart of Gympie and only 500m from the Victory Store and Pub, this property has the potential and location to match.

38 Barton Road, Victory Heights. LEEROY TODD

This multi-level family home is uniquely designed and offers something very different to the newly built homes of today.

Taking in the park like surroundings and bush backdrop from the hub of the home, this home is so peaceful and private, you'll never feel like you only live two minutes from the CBD.

The home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the master having the bonus of air conditioning and a walk-through robe.

38 Barton Road, Victory Heights. LEEROY TODD

The kitchen and dining space is perfectly situated and a separate lounge, means there's room for everyone.

For the entertainers, the indoor/outdoor flow of the home is a real highlight and you can easily imagine yourself sitting back on the deck with family and friends while overlooking the saltwater inground pool and acreage.

As an added bonus to the property there's a stand alone studio to work with, 2.5KW of solar power and a double lockup garage.

38 Barton Road, Victory Heights. LEEROY TODD

This home is built for entertaining with its sensational aspect and peaceful surroundings.

Properties like these are few and far between.

The property does require some renovation, but the savvy buyer will quickly realise the potential here.

Eager sellers are very realistic in their expectations and are on the market to sell.