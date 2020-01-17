Menu
READY TO INSPECT: Make sure to head down tomorrow morning for this beautiful open home situated at 250 Hyland Rd, Gympie. Photo: Contributed
News

YOUR GUIDE: 67 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
17th Jan 2020 5:33 PM

CLEAR instructions to sell.

An ideal family sized home and set on a prime piece of real estate, this property offers your family a great lifestyle without the huge price tag.

The elevated 8723 m2 eastside allotment is fully fenced with great views.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The beautiful family friendly home has large verandas on two sides.

Aerial footage of 250 Hyland Rd, Gympie. Photo: Contributed
There is a large modern kitchen with ample storage and room to move.

The kitchen includes gas cooking, dishwasher and island bench.

Open planned and airconditioned kitchen, lounge and dining area with fireplace.

There are built in robes and fans throughout and the master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

On the balcony of the beautiful open home located at 250 Hyland Road, Gympie. Photo: Contributed
The in ground Narellan Salt Water Pool is fully fenced with an unfinished Gazebo.

The property boasts a 12 x 7.5 metre shed with a bonus lined activity/sewing/teenagers room, and 12000 gallons of fresh rainwater storage with pump to irrigate gardens

There are lots of fruit trees, a septic waste system and mail delivery to your door.

A swimming pool to relax in after a hard day’s work. Photo: Contributed
Kick off 2020 with a bang and secure this gem by calling Billy Mitchell today.

