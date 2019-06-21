YOUR GUIDE: 63 Open Homes in the Gympie region

SCENIC VIEW: 92 Anne Marie Rd Chatsworth is one of many open homes to be viewed this weekend.

Nestled away in a quiet cul-de-sac of Chatsworth is this much-loved family home.

This private and very peaceful property is on a generous 1ha (2.47 acres) overlooking farm land and yet only minutes back to Gympie CBD.

The substantial home has recently been renovated throughout designed for relaxation, privacy, entertaining and pure enjoyment.

Stunning contemporary finishes and quality appliances will give you the enviable lifestyle you have always desired.

Entertain in style, and keep an eye on the kids and guests as the central open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area flows easily through to the extensive undercover alfresco area perfect for family gatherings.

This area embraces the beautiful Queensland lifestyle and you will love the stunning views.

There is also a separate formal living space and a wide inviting entrance way.

The opulent master suite is privately positioned at one end of the home, with sublime ensuite and walk in robe.

The other four bedrooms are very generous size with built in robes and this home also offers an additional office perfect for a home-based business or studio.

Outdoors there is so much room to enjoy with flat park like gardens around the home and enough room for the family pony or your larger pets to run around on.

The property is fully fenced and there is also a dam.

This property keeps giving with adjoining double garage, double carport, separate laundry, five spilt system air conditioners, 3 kw of solar and solar hot water .... wow!

This incredible versatile home is well designed and will attract family buyers looking for supreme quality

Call today to appreciate all that there is to offer.