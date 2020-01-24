YOUR GUIDE: 63 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

READY TO INSPECT: Come along and take a look at 25 Traveston Rd this weekend, one of many open homes in the Gympie region. Photo: Contributed

SITUATED on just over 37.3 acres (15.5ha) this well positioned property has everything needed for the growing family and is only a short 15 minute drive to Gympie CBD and Cooroy CBD.

IF YOU CAN’T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Storage is not a problem with a large machinery shed and other out buildings.

The gardens are well landscaped with many large mature trees on the property - creating the perfect oasis on those hot summer days.

You can bring all the horses too. Photo: Contributed

The fully fenced property is divided into numerous paddocks for livestock with plenty of water with a number of dams, a creek, and a set of large timber cattle yards.

Don’t miss your chance to secure this beautiful family home. Offers prior to auction will be considered.

Call for an inspection today.