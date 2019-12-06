YOUR GUIDE: 63 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

FOR INSPECTION: Make sure to check out some of these open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. Photo: Leeroy Todd Photography

PERFECTLY positioned at Willow Grove Estate on the Southside is “Lakeview Villas”.

This complex of five units is strata titled, low maintenance, fully tenanted and built to exacting standards on over half an acre of lawns, shrubs and trees.

The Body Corporate fees are modest, construction is rendered block with tiled roof and units range in size from 107 to 135 square metres with each unit having a single lockup garage.

All units have two bedrooms with fans, modern kitchens and air-conditioned tiled living areas.

Available to purchase either as a complex, singularly or in any number, an inspection won’t disappoint. For pricing details and further information please contact Ashley Coleman on 0408 827 505.