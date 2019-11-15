YOUR GUIDE: 58 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

AERIAL VIEW: 1 Watergum Drive, Pie Creek is one of many homes to be viewed this weekend.

WELCOME to 1 Watergum Drive, Pie Creek.

Here is your opportunity to secure a high quality family home in an extremely sought after area. Comfortably nestled on a huge 4,021m2 corner block within the prestigious Greendale Downs Estate, this magnificent home is just waiting for its new family.

As you walk through the front door of this astounding property, it will already feel like home.

Boasting impeccable attention to detail with an abundance of special features, it was once the display showpiece for renowned builders Hotondo Homes.

Given its large open plan style and design, it allows natural light and a wonderful breeze to filter through all areas of the home.

Inside the bathroom at Watergum Drive.

The centrally located kitchen will impress the fussiest of chefs with a large gas stove, lots of cupboards and benchspace, Caesar stone benches, glass splash back and large walk-in pantry.

With formal lounge room, vast open plan living, dining and kitchen area, five spacious bedrooms, ducted airconditioning and ducted vacuum system, this home includes all of the hallmarks for modern family living.

Inside the beautiful kitchen.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite. The casual living area opens out onto an expansive undercover entertainment area that looks over the lush land and gardens providing a picturesque view and is the perfect setting for these summer afternoons.

Car accommodation is supplied by a double lock up garage on the home plus a separate double lock up Colorbond shed.

The backyard is fully dog proof fenced.

Call today before you miss the wonderful opportunity to make this contemporary home yours.