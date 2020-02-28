YOUR GUIDE: 57 Open Homes across the Gympie region

OPEN HOMES: Make sure to pop over to 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie this weekend. Photo: Contributed

OPEN HOMES: Make sure to pop over to 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie this weekend. Photo: Contributed

WITH an impressive facade and sitting high on the block with commanding views of the area, this is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest Queenslander style residences in Gympie.

This home is testament to the grand designs of yesteryear and is set on a massive 1401sq m flat block.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP ABOVE, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

It was built around 1923 and offers a magnificent setting in one of Gympie's most convenient locations.

Drone photos of 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie. Photo: Contributed

Privately positioned, there is a sense of extravagance and tranquil living once you set foot through the grand entry door.

You will appreciate the high-quality finishes throughout, creating warm family ambience with elegant furnishings and wide 6" polished timber flooring.

The extensive floor plan combines multiple oversized living areas with the dining and formal areas, all merging seamlessly together to create the perfect entertaining space.

The rooms are flawlessly orientated, inviting your gaze towards the views across the countryside.

Relax and entertain on the extensive deck or under the gazebo if you like - the ideal spot for relaxation with family and friends.

This extravagant home has been impeccably built and includes three large bedrooms and two luxurious bathrooms - one with a traditional claw foot bath and the other with a large twin head shower enclosure and a wash basin with tiled splash back depicting the era of the home.

There are multiple living areas within the home, an office and more.

The master bedroom has an extensive walk-in-robe and a lavish ensuite (including the claw foot bath).

The interior of 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie. Photo: Contributed

The home has the traditional Queenslander high ceilings throughout keeping the home cool in the summer months and is warmed by a central fireplace during the cooler nights of winter.

Coloured glass casements, beautiful leadlight in the windows and doors and the carved decorative archways are features that enhance the ambience of the home.

The gourmet entertainers' kitchen is a joy to create in.

It includes premium cabinetry, a stainless-steel gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and butchers block.

French doors open directly from the kitchen to the entertainment deck.

This flawlessly designed home is located only a short drive to the Central Shopping Centre, St Patrick's College and other schools, sports fields and other amenities.

The 1401sq m block is fully fenced and has a secluded outlook with the privacy screen of a well-established rainforest style garden.

Don't miss the open homes today and tomorrow from 10-11am.