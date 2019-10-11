YOUR GUIDE: 54 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

STEP INSIDE: Take a look at one of these open homes in the Gympie region this week. This photo is of 42 Bushland Drive, Southside.

STUNNING from the moment you drive in, this property has balance and presence and is one of the largest homes, on the biggest block, in the best street, of a popular suburb.

This is the first time to the market since conception in 2010 of this prize winning designed Metricon home called "Grandview."

Modern, functional and truly impressive, there are 339sq m under the roof of this spacious home.

Whether it's executive entertaining, or a large family unit, this home offers multiple separate living areas set on a large 1512sq m allotment.

As you enter through the stained timber 1500mm wide feature door you arrive at the first three generous bedrooms and separate kid's wing area.

Two of these three rooms have double built-ins and the third has a spacious walk in-robe.

Continue down the hall past the family sized media or cinema room and out to the open planned kitchen, offering a Caesar stone island benchtop, double sink and an ample walk-in butler's style pantry.

The master bedroom is equipped with air conditioning, double vanity mirrored ensuite, separate closed door toilet and large glass shower, walk-in robe and additional linen storage.

It's the finer details of this beautiful home that make it a talking point including internal doorways fitted to 2160mm in height, and recessed walls, so fine art pieces can be on display for your guests to enjoy.

Modern fixed appliances such as a 900m oven, touch control glass cooktop, recessed microwave and stainless-steel dishwasher round out the kitchen and a plush carpeted large lounge or rumpus room leads to the covered outdoor entertaining area.

The large, level backyard is fully fenced and flows out to uninterrupted bushland views which you can appreciate through bi-fold timber doors, which slide effortlessly to open and invite you out onto the rear timber decking for summer entertaining.

A continuous gas hot water system means you never have to take a cold shower and a convenient 2000L Colorbond rainwater storage tank will provide ample water for the gardens.

This is a must to inspect.